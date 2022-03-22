comscore | BGR India
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

The leak includes OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord 3, OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10R.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 22, 2022 6:48 PM IST

OnePlus to launch 6 new devices: OnePlus will be launching 6 new devices by September 2022. Yes ! You heard that right. According to a post shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter, the tech brand will be releasing a bunch of new smartphones that includes 3 devices from OnePlus 10 series and 3 devices from OnePlus Nord series. Recently, OnePlus merged with it’s sister company Oppo and it seems that these upcoming launches are a pat of Oppo’s strategy. Checkout our latest video to know about all the expected features, specs and price of the upcoming launches.

