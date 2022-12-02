The OnePlus monitors also mark our relentless efforts to design innovative products offering top-notch technology at their respective price segments.

OnePlus has recently announced that it is expanding its product portfolio in India with two new desktop monitors yes you heard that right oneplus is planning to launch desktop monitors for the first time in india- The OnePlus Monitor X27 and the OnePlus Monitor E24. The new OnePlus monitors will launch in India on December 12 and interested customers can select the “notify me” option on the official OnePlus website. The company says the new OnePlus monitors are “designed to meet the unique needs of diverse categories of users” — be it work or play. Announcing the launch of its new products, OnePlus co-founder, said in a release, “Since our inception, we have grown to become one of the most loved technology brands in India owing to the burdenless user experience and fast and smooth performance of our products. We are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus product portfolio, the OnePlus monitors. The OnePlus monitors also mark our relentless efforts to design innovative products offering top-notch technology at their respective price segments. As always, consistent market analysis and valuable feedback from our community continue to shape our product offerings for them.”