OnePlus TV U1S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999, here is a first glimpse of the new 4K Smart TV.

OnePlus TV U1S, the affordable 4K TV with Android 10 OS has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 39,999. The new OnePlus TV series comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes and supports HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC. The TVs equip 30W speakers Dolby Audio support which is co-tuned with Dynaudio. Here is a first look at the new OnePlus TV U1S slim bezel 4K Smart TV.