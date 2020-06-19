comscore News Video | Latest update News, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

Check out the latest happening in the tech world this week, from smartphone launches to new leaks.

Staff   |    Published: June 19, 2020 5:56 PM IST

Check out the top happenings in the world of technology this week. We saw a bunch of launches in India this week, including the flagship Oppo Find X2, the mid-range Galaxy A21s, and the Motorola Fusion Plus. Nokia too launched the nostalgic 5310 Xpress Music feature phone. A few new leaks surfaced for the Asus ROG Phone III along with its first live image. We also saw Jio Platforms getting its 11th investment deal with Saudi Arabian PIF. Lastly, a total of 52 apps linked to China were reported to the government by the Indian intelligence agency, questioning the privacy factor of apps like TikTok, ShareIt, UC browser, and more.

