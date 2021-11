Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25 in China

Oppo Reno 7 series will launch on November 25. The series may include three smartphones: Oppo Reno 7, 7 Pro, and 7 SE. Rumours suggest that there will be no Reno 7 Pro+ model. It will be replaced by Reno 7 SE. However, this will be confirmed on the launch date in China. The new phones could arrive in India early next year. To find out the full specifications and features of the phones, watch our latest video!