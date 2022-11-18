comscore oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out Check Out the Video
  oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

OPPO’s official website also listed Reno9, Reno9 Pro, and Reno9 Pro+ with official renderings showing all design aspects.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 18, 2022 3:58 PM IST

OPPO officially announced nearly everything about the OPPO Reno9 Series through promotional videos and renderings. Announcing November 14 as the release date, OPPO said: “Run, jump, take a big step forward! The new OPPO Reno9 Series, meet the light! From the first light of sunrise, the new “Tomorrow Gold” color scheme. Go for the golden moment with the women’s soccer team! Dual-core portrait, shoot with the light. 14:30 on November 24, the new product release!”

OPPO’s official website also listed Reno9, Reno9 Pro, and Reno9 Pro+ with official renderings showing all design aspects. The rear camera adopts a new cosmic star ring design, including Polaris lens decoration and starry sky top luminous design.

