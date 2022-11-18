OPPO’s official website also listed Reno9, Reno9 Pro, and Reno9 Pro+ with official renderings showing all design aspects.

OPPO officially announced nearly everything about the OPPO Reno9 Series through promotional videos and renderings. Announcing November 14 as the release date, OPPO said: “Run, jump, take a big step forward! The new OPPO Reno9 Series, meet the light! From the first light of sunrise, the new “Tomorrow Gold” color scheme. Go for the golden moment with the women’s soccer team! Dual-core portrait, shoot with the light. 14:30 on November 24, the new product release!”

OPPO’s official website also listed Reno9, Reno9 Pro, and Reno9 Pro+ with official renderings showing all design aspects. The rear camera adopts a new cosmic star ring design, including Polaris lens decoration and starry sky top luminous design.