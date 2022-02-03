comscore WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM 1.23

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India 1.23

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem 1.23

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup 1.43

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

WhatsApp said 20,79,000 Indian accounts were banned on WhatsApp during the month of Dec 2021.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: February 3, 2022 9:16 PM IST

Social networking site WhatsApp banned over 2 million Indian accounts in December 2021. WhatsApp mentioned that the ban was in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. WhatsApp used its Abuse Detection Approach to ban the Indian Accounts from Dec 1 to Dec 31. WhatsApp stated that more than 95 per cent of bans are due to the unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging. According to WhatsApp “Accounts Actioned” is labelled to the reports for which it took remedial action.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored