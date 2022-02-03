WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

WhatsApp said 20,79,000 Indian accounts were banned on WhatsApp during the month of Dec 2021.

Social networking site WhatsApp banned over 2 million Indian accounts in December 2021. WhatsApp mentioned that the ban was in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. WhatsApp used its Abuse Detection Approach to ban the Indian Accounts from Dec 1 to Dec 31. WhatsApp stated that more than 95 per cent of bans are due to the unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging. According to WhatsApp “Accounts Actioned” is labelled to the reports for which it took remedial action.