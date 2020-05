The Poco F2 Pro smartphone has been launched globally with 5G support. It is basically a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro, which made its debut in China in March this year. It brings quite a lot of improvements when compared with the Poco F1, but the price, of course, is not close to F1. The Poco F2 Pro offers a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a big battery with fast charging support, and more. Here’s a look at the top five features of the device.