Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Poco X4 Pro 5G launched: Poco launched it’s latest offering i.e. Poco X4 5G on Monday. It comes up with latest features like 64 MP main rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 67 W fast charge support, 6.67-inch AMOLED Display, 120 Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. The price of Poco X4 Pro 5G stats at Rs. 18,999. The smartphone will go on sale Flipkart from 5th of April. It will be available in three colors options – Laser Black, Laser Blue and POCO yellow. To know more about the features, specs and pricing of Poco X4 Pro 5G in detail, do checkout our latest video.