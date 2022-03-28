Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

The smartphone will go on sale Flipkart from 5th of April. It will be available in three colors options - Laser Black, Laser Blue and POCO yellow. To know more about the features, specs and pricing of Poco X4 Pro 5G in detail, do checkout our latest video.

Prabjot Kaur | Updated: March 28, 2022 11:08 PM IST