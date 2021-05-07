comscore PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
  PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

PUBG is going to be back on your mobile devices soon after 7 months of the ban.  Well, it's not PUBG that's coming back but Battleground Mobile India a new game developed by the same developers exclusively for Indians. This video will break down anything and everything you should know about new PUBG called Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: May 7, 2021 2:24 PM IST

After a long wait, PUBG Mobile game is coming back to India after  being banned for several months, but there’s a catch. It’s not PUBG Mobile that’s coming o India but Battleground Mobile India, a new game developed by the same developer exclusively for Indian gamers out there. This video will provide each and every detail about the new announced Battlegrounds Mobile India game. Take a look.

