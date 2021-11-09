comscore PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features | BGR India

PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features

PUBG New State game is set to release in all regions on November 11 as announced by the game developer a few days ago.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 9, 2021 5:43 PM IST

PUBG New State game is now set to release in all regions on November 11 2021. It will be released in India as well which is the best part. It is likely that in India, Krafton will bring refreshed Settings to go according to government guidelines. Ahead of the official release, the game developer has announced exclusive benefits such as a limited vehicle skin upon pre-registration. The game is available for pre-registration for both Android and iPhone users on Google Play store and Apple App store, respectively. The rewards will be credited once the game releases. Watch this video to know more.

