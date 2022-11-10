Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features

the Realme 10 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The phone also supports virtual RAM tech that utilises idle memory to increase RAM capacity.

Realme has recently launched its next-gen Realme 10 smartphones. The smartphone has been launched for the global markets. During the event, Realme unveiled the vanilla Realme 10, while the Pro models were also expected to come very soon as said by the Realme india Chief Madhav Sheth. The Realme 10 comes with a unibody design, similar to the Realme 9i 5G, which launched in India nearly two months ago.

Realme 10 specifications

The Realme 10 comes with a fairly big 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The front panel also has a punch hole at the top left corner that houses the selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the Realme 10 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The phone also supports virtual RAM tech that utilises idle memory to increase RAM capacity.