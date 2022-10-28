Meanwhile, a Realme phone, believed to be Realme 10 Pro+ was recently spotted on China's TENAA certification site, revealing key specs and design.

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme 10 series in November. It appears that the smartphones will first launch in China and reach global markets, including India, after some weeks. The new series has been a part of the rumour mill for a while, and we can expect the line-up to include a regular model, likely to be called Realme 10 and a Pro variant. Realme is yet to confirm the exact launch date. Meanwhile, a Realme phone, believed to be Realme 10 Pro+ was recently spotted on China’s TENAA certification site, revealing key specs and design.