Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 5G launch news: Realme has expanded it’s Realme 9 series by launching two new smartphones i.e. Realme 9 5G SE and Realme 9 5G. These latest offerings are full of amazing features and specifications. Realme 9 5G SE comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 8 GB of RAM, 6.6-inh full HD+ Display, 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging. On the other hand, Realme 9 5G features a triple rear camera with 48MP main sensor, 5000mAh batter, 18W quick charge support and is powered by octa core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Both the smartphones run on Android 11 OS. Checkout our latest video to know more about the features, specs and price of these newly launched gadgets.