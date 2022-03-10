comscore | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

Videos

Watch Next

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video 0.54

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video 1.29

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video 1.14

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch 1.38

News

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

Realme 9 5G features a triple rear camera with 48MP main sensor, 5000mAh batter, 18W quick charge support and is powered by octa core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Both the smartphones run on Android 11 OS.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 10, 2022 8:27 PM IST

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 5G launch news: Realme has expanded it’s Realme 9 series by launching two new smartphones i.e. Realme 9 5G SE and Realme 9 5G. These latest offerings are full of amazing features and specifications. Realme 9 5G SE comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 8 GB of RAM, 6.6-inh full HD+ Display, 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging. On the other hand, Realme 9 5G features a triple rear camera with 48MP main sensor, 5000mAh batter, 18W quick charge support and is powered by octa core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Both the smartphones run on Android 11 OS. Checkout our latest video to know more about the features, specs and price of these newly launched gadgets.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here 1.58
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here
Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video 1.41
Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note 1.18
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts 1.16
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India 6.21
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details 1.37
India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details
WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India 1.50
WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India 2.15
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990 2.22
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox 1.10
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999 2.23
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more 2.26
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster 1.15
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000 2.41
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch 1.15
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed 5.59
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored