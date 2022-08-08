Realme 9i 5G could be priced around Rs 15,000, the company has said it will launch a phone at around Rs 10,000 soon.

Realme 9i 5G will be launching in India on August 18, as per the company’s recent announcement we got to know about this. As the name suggests, its very clear that the smartphone will be a 5G version of the existing Realme 9i, which is already available in the country at Rs 13,499 for the base variant. The announcement comes just days after the company told a publication it is ramping up its efforts to launch affordable 5G phones. Though the Realme 9i 5G could be priced around Rs 15,000, the company has said it will launch a phone at around Rs 10,000 soon. To talk about its specs, the Realme 9i comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is decent for everyday tasks. It has a 50-megapixel triple camera, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a fast-charging 5000mAh battery inside. Its design is different from the Realme 9i 5G, and its colours include Blue and Black.