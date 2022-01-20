comscore slider | BGR India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: January 20, 2022 3:07 PM IST

Realme recently launched its Realme 9i smartphone in India through a virtual event. The smartphone will be available in 2 variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 13,999, and 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 15,999. The first sale for realme 9i is scheduled for 25th January from 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and retail partners or mainline channels. Customers can further avail of early sales on January 22, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart.com, realme.com along with exciting bank offers. Watch this video to know more.

