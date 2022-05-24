comscore Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details | BGR India
  Realme's C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

Realme C30 could be available in Denim Black, Lake Blue, or Bamboo Green. According to the report, the Realme C30 will come with 2GB and 3GB of RAM.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: May 24, 2022 5:52 PM IST

The Realme C30 could be a scaled-down version of the Realme C31, which was just released in India. Realme could be getting ready to launch its next low-cost phone in India. According to a latest rumour, the business may soon sell the Realme C30 in India, expanding its C-series of affordable phones.
The C30 could be a scaled-down version of the Realme C31, which was just released in India. Now, I’m not sure what kind of design or pattern the phone will have, but if you look at the recently released C-series, you can anticipate it to be straightforward and simple. Unfortunately, there have been no previous leaks about the C30, making it difficult to assume its features. However, the current source has disclosed what colours, RAM, and storage combinations the C30 will be available in.
The Realme C30 could be available in Denim Black, Lake Blue, or Bamboo Green. According to the report, the Realme C30 will come with 2GB and 3GB of RAM. That sounds reasonable given that this is a low-cost phone.
According to the article, both RAM models’ storage could be configured to 32GB. There is currently no additional information about the Realme C30, so we will have to wait for more leaks.

