Realme GT Neo 3T Special Edition Launch To Launch On 14th Oct, 2022, Watch Video For Details

As announced by the company via microblogging platform Twitter, the smartphone’s Realme x AmitAggarwal collection will be unveiled in the country during Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on October 14.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 4, 2022 1:37 PM IST

Realme GT Neo 3T which was launched in the country last month. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers 80watt fast charging support. The technology is claimed to power up the device from 0 to 50% in under 12 minutes. Now in the latest news we have heard that Realme GT Neo 3T will soon get a special edition in India. As announced by the company via microblogging platform Twitter, the smartphone’s Realme x AmitAggarwal collection will be unveiled in the country during Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on October 14. Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme says, is an ‘amalgamation of speed, style and technology’. Talking about the price The smartphone well it succeeds the last year’s Realme GT Neo 2T which was also launched at a starting price of ₹24,999.

