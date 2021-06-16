Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies

Realme GT 5G, Realme Vacuum cleaner launched at the company's global event, here are all details of the new Realme products.

The Realme X7 Max left us impressed as a high-performance mid-range smartphone but we all knew Realme wasn’t done with its flagship-class phones yet. The Realme GT in China was the most powerful one the company has ever made and it was destined to make it to global markets, including India. In this video, we will share everything you need to know about the Realme GT along with a Robot vacuum cleaner.