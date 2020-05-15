Here are the top tech news of this week

The big launch week has finally come to an end. Realme Narzo, Vivo V19, Huawei Y9s, Honor 9X Pro and Poco F2 Pro are official. Huawei also went ahead to launch Freebuds 3 and Watch GT 2e this week. Dell stunned the PC market with XPS 15 and XPS 17, where style truly meets performance. Google lost two key executives in the Pixel team while Apple acquired NextVR. The big news in the world of gaming was PUBG Mobile Season 13 and GTA 5, which is available for free. Here is a look at the top news that dominated the technology world this week.