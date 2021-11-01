comscore Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale | BGR India
  Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1500 off in Amazon sale

Pavni Jain   |    Published: November 1, 2021 7:45 PM IST

There are tons of offers available on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. One such smartphone is Realme Narzo 30. It comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, MediaTek Helio 695 gaming processor, 5000mAh battery along with 30W dart charge system among other things.

The original price of the Realme Narzo 30 is Rs 16,999, but users can buy it for Rs 15,499 in the on-going sale. In fact, customers can avail some extra discount using the exchange offer. They can trade in any old smartphone and get up to Rs 14,000 additional off. For more details, check out our latest video!

