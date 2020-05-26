Realme has already revealed the pricing and specifications of its Realme TV lineup. Here, we will highlight the top 5 features that Realme has added on its Smart TV lineup.

Realme has just launched its first Smart TV product, the “Realme TV” in the Indian market. During the launch event, the company unveiled two different display sizes for smart TV. The first one features a 32-inch HD resolution while the second one features a 43-inch panel with FHD resolution. The company is will compete with existing players in the market. The most obvious competitors include Xiaomi, Vu, Kodak, TCL, Sony, LG, and more. The company has already revealed the pricing and specifications of the TV. Here, we will highlight the top 5 features that Realme has added on its Smart TV lineup.