  Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

Check out the top happenings in the tech industry from this week, across the Realme TV, Watch and X3 SuperZoom, the Redmi 10X, Earbuds S, and more.

Staff   |    Published: May 29, 2020 7:00 PM IST

The tech industry is slowly getting back into shape again with another week as we pass through the pandemic. This week saw a lot of launches by Realme in India including its first smartwatch, TV, and more. Meanwhile, Xiaomi launched its mid-range 5G offering, the Redmi 10X in China, also launching its super affordable Redmi Earbuds S in India. On the other hand, Samsung launched the 5G-enabled Exynos 880 chipset and a TikTok-like app made by an Indian went viral soon after launch. Elsewhere OnePlus is facing issues with the production of its OnePlus 8 series and postponed a sale in the country, as the brand brought a big update to its 7 series.

