Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

Redmi 10 has been officially teased. Ahead of official release, take a look at the design, specs, and expected price in India.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi 10 smartphone. The company has teased the new phone. Although the information about its launch date has not been revealed yet, but the design information is available from the teaser poster. Along with this, the company has also teased some of its specifications. The quad rear camera setup will be available in the phone, whose main lens is 50MP. Apart from this, the phone will get a 5000mAh battery and up to 6GB of RAM.