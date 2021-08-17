comscore Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book 1.94

News

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book
This Independence Day get freedom from wires! 1.85

News

This Independence Day get freedom from wires!
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series & Galaxy Buds 2 launched: Features, prices and more 2.18

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series & Galaxy Buds 2 launched: Features, prices and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip 3: All you need to know! 2.75

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip 3: All you need to know!

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

Redmi 10 has been officially teased. Ahead of official release, take a look at the design, specs, and expected price in India.

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: August 17, 2021 10:36 AM IST

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi 10 smartphone. The company has teased the new phone. Although the information about its launch date has not been revealed yet, but the design information is available from the teaser poster. Along with this, the company has also teased some of its specifications. The quad rear camera setup will be available in the phone, whose main lens is 50MP. Apart from this, the phone will get a 5000mAh battery and up to 6GB of RAM.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored