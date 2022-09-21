comscore Redmi K60 Launch Details Might feature apple like diamond island notch

Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch

Redmi K60 could launch with a new Dynamic Island feature that we have seen on the new iPhones.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 21, 2022 7:06 PM IST

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K60 with Smart Island feature, and in the latest development the company’s China President Lu Weibing asked people if they need this. A lot of users have responded, saying that they would like to see a similar type of feature on Xiaomi phones too some users were also against this implementation. Redmi K60 could launch with a new Dynamic Island feature that we have seen on the new iPhones.

