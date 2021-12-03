Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India at Rs 18499

Xiaomi has announced a new storage variant of the Redmi Note 10S. Starting from December 3, the smartphone is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM configuration. Priced at Rs 18,499, users can additionally get Rs 1,000 off by using ICICI credit card. The specifications of the Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM 128GB ROM remain the same. The smartphone boasts a Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 5000mAh battery as well as a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. To find out more, watch our latest video!