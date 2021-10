Xiaomi will unveil the Redmi Note 11 series on October 28

Xiaomi will officially unveil the Redmi Note 11 series on October 28. The series is exclusive to China for now, but can be expected in India later in the future. The Redmi 11 series will reportedly comprise three smartphones -Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. In our latest video, we tell you the expected specs, features, and price of the upcoming Redmi Note 11. Find out more.