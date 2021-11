Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system

Redmi Note 11T 5G is ready to launch in India on November 30, 2021. While there are expected specifications of the smartphone that are doing rounds on the internet, we have a list of confirmed features ahead of launch. The Note 11T 5G will certainly include a 33W Pro fast charging system, a 90Hz refresh rate for the display, MediaTek chipset, and dual 5G SIM support among other things. To find out more, watch our latest video!