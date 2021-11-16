Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30

Redmi Note 11T 5G is all set to launch in India on November 30. The smartphone is going to be the successor of Redmi Note 10T launched in July 2021. As for the upcoming phone, it is suspected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was introduced in China last month. Speaking of the specifications, the phone is expected to boast a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a support of 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. For photography, the Redmi Note 11T 5G may feature a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a single 16MP front shooter. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. To find out more, watch our latest video!