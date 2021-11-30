Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16,999 | Rebranded version of Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16999 for 6GB RAM 64GB ROM

Redmi Note 11T has arrived in India with a starting price of Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The new smartphone is a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 that was earlier launched in China. For specifications, the Redmi Note 11T boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support of 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone comes with two cameras at the back: a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. To keep the smartphone alive, the company packs a 5,000mAh battery. To find out more about Redmi Note 11T, watch our latest video!