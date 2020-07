Check out all you need to know about the Redmi Note 9 smartphine that was just launched in India.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 in India. The budget-oriented mid-range device will be the base variant and as Xiaomi calls it, the final piece of the Redmi Note 9 series trilogy. Check out this quick go-through of the phone in terms of specifications ahead of its first sale in India on July 24. Stay tuned for our full review.