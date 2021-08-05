RedmiBook Series Launched in India! All you need to know

In this video, we look at the newly launched RedmiBook Series!

Redmi ventures into the laptop market with its RedmiBook series after hyping it up in the past week. There are two models at launch, dubbed the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition. Both models rely on 11th Gen Intel power and seem to offer a modest set of specifications in order to target those seeking affordable Windows laptops.

Before we step into the features, here’s a quick look at the pricing and availability. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition starts at a price of Rs 41,999 but HDFC Bank customers can get up to Rs 3,500 off on the price. The RedmiBook Pro costs Rs 49,999 and with the HDFC discount applied, you can get it at Rs 46,499. Both the laptops will go on sale starting August 6 via Xiaomi’s retail channels and Flipkart.