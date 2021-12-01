Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year

Jio has recently launched its first-ever smartphone for the Indian market. It is called JioPhone Next. According to the reports, the telecom giant is now gearing up for a smart TV. The company may possibly launch Jio TV early next year. The smart TV is expected to come with a reasonable price tag for users. It can compete against Xiaomi, Realme as well as OnePlus entry-level smart TVs. To find out more about Jio’s upcoming products, watch our latest video!