Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates

Reliance Jio has followed Airtel and Vodafone Idea to increase the prices of prepaid plans. A price hike of up to Rs. 480 has been introduced on its unlimited prepaid plan offerings.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 30, 2021 1:21 PM IST

Reliance Jio has followed Airtel and Vodafone Idea to increase the prices of prepaid plans. A price hike of up to Rs. 480 has been introduced on its unlimited prepaid plan offerings. The telecom industry is in a tussle right now. Last week, Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi) hiked their tariff prices by up to Rs 500. Following the two major telecom operators, Reliance Jio increased the price of its tariff plans by 21 percent. Watch this video to know more.

