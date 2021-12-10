Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, announced exciting offers and benefits on its flagship Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, announced exciting offers and benefits on its flagship Galaxy S21 series. Customers will be able to avail an instant cashback of INR 10000 on Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21. The offer will be valid till December 22, 2021. Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 have an iconic design, epic pro-grade camera and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device.