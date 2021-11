Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will reportedly arrive in January 2022 during the consumers electronic show (CES 2022). For the smartphone’s specifications, it may feature a 64MP primary camera, Snapdragon 888 System-on-Chip/ Exynos 2100 chipset and 4,500mAh battery. The phone is expected to be a new mid-premium smartphone for users. To find out more, watch our latest video!