Samsung Galaxy S22 Series leaks are flooding the internet and we cant just wait for the launch to happen. Ever since we saw the great response to Samsung Galaxy S21 Series where the phone was appreciated by a lot of Samsung Flagship lovers and the result was that it did became one of the strongest contender to mostly all the phones in the same segment. Well now the much awaited thing from Samsung is Samsung Galaxy S22 series and now that we hear that smartphone is about ti get launched in Early January of 2022 we just cant wait for the beauty. Watch this video to know about the features, specifications and price details.