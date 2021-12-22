Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series leaks are flooding the internet and we cant just wait for the launch to happen. Ever since we saw the great response to Samsung Galaxy S21 Series where the phone was appreciated by a lot of Samsung Flagship lovers and the result was that it did became one of the strongest contender to mostly all the phones in the same segment.

Prabjot Kaur | Updated: December 22, 2021 6:58 PM IST