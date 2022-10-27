comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video

To an extent, yes, it is going to be an amazing smartphone, but don’t expect much of the changes. let’s look at the rumored upgrades and changes we can expect in Samsung’s flagship smartphone next year.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 27, 2022 12:18 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is months away from its official launch right now, but if the leaks and reports are to be believed, then we already have an idea of what to expect. And speaking of the leaks and reports, the industry is anticipating the top the Galaxy S23 Ultra, to be this game-changing revolutionary upgrade. To an extent, yes, it is going to be an amazing smartphone, but don’t expect much of the changes.

let’s look at the rumored upgrades and changes we can expect in Samsung’s flagship smartphone next year.

