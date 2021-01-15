comscore Samsung Unpacked 2021: Highlights announcements and more
  • Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Earbuds Pro and all that was launched at the Samsung Unpacked event.

Cyrus John   |    Published: January 15, 2021 2:39 AM IST

Samsung has launched its latest flagship series in India – the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung Unpacked event showcased more tech from Samsung including new TWS earbuds dubbed the Galaxy Earbuds Pro and Bluetooth-enabled tracker called SmartTag.

Samsung S21 Series Pricing

Samsung has announced the India pricing of the Galaxy S21: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 69,999, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,999. The Galaxy S21+ 8GB RAM +128GB storage is priced at Rs 81,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is set at Rs 85,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,05,999 while the Galaxy S21 Ultra 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,16,999.

Here’s a look at all the Samsung announced at the event and what we can look forward to with the newly launched Samsung flagships.

