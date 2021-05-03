comscore Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins | BGR India

Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event: We take a look at the specs, features of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book, and Galaxy Book Odyssey.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: May 3, 2021 1:17 PM IST

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro laptop series at the Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event. Samsung also launched the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey at the event. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked was a virtual event, which was streamed live via the company’s website and its YouTube channel.  Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro laptops come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes and are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with 5G support.

We look at the specifications and features of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book, and Galaxy Book Odyssey.

