Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Recently announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition at its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021, giving consumers a new way to customize their mobile device. By bringing the Bespoke experience to mobile for the first time, Samsung is empowering users to express themselves and to create a device that’s truly their own. Samsung also announced its collaboration with multifaceted Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand Kitsuné on two new special-edition wearables — the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition.