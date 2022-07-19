comscore Alcatel-OneTouch-Fire-C-Firefox | BGR India
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

Samsung has not officially confirmed the date, but going by Blass’s track record, we can expect the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 to be happening on August 10.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 19, 2022 3:26 PM IST

Samsung’s Grandest event the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event is coming up and we are eagerly waiting for the launches of the Galaxy Z fold and Flip 4 Phones. Now according to a tipster we have heard that the date for the event is leaked and we just cant wait for it to be true. So according to Tipster EV Leaks AKA Evan Blass Samsung is all set to launch its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 3 on Aug 10 this year at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The tipster uploaded an image that reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch date. Samsung has not officially confirmed the date, but going by Blass’ track record, we can expect the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 to be hosted on August 10.

