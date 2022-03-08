Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

It was the first time Samsung held a large-scale introduction event for Galaxy A devices.

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series- Samsung is widely expected to launch its entry-level Galaxy smartphones later this month in response to the March 8 release of Apple’s new iPhone SE. As per reports, these new smartphone series will be in direct competition with Apple’s new iPhone SE, not just in terms of specs but also the pricing. Samsung’s A-series will be a mid-low series and it will come in various new models — A73, A53, A33, and A23 — a product line the company said would provide “cutting-edge innovations, services, and features at an accessible price. It was the first time Samsung held a large-scale introduction event for Galaxy A devices. Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March