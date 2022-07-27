To understand the science behind the name well let me tell you that "bora" means "purple" in Korean, Samsung is naming its new color "Purple Purple."

Samsung Unveils Galaxy S22 in New Bora Purple Colour Recently, Samsung announced launching of a new “Bora Purple” color for the Galaxy S22. Samsung says this new color is “playful” while allowing owners to stand out from the crowd. This may not be too far off, as the camera hump almost changes color depending on how the light hits it. To understand the science behind the name well let me tell you that “bora” means “purple” in Korean, Samsung is naming its new color “Purple Purple.” It’s oddly fitting since Samsung’s violet-colored smartphones of late often have a differently colored camera array, while this phone is essentially all purple. Which looks quite nice and fresh.