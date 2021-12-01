comscore Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India | BGR India

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

Samsung recently introduced the 35W Power Adapter Duo that comes with powerful and simultaneous charging support, universal compatibility and superfast charging.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: December 1, 2021 3:57 PM IST

Samsung recently introduced the 35W Power Adapter Duo that comes with powerful and simultaneous charging support, universal compatibility and superfast charging. The long list of features make the 35W Power Adapter Duo a perfect travel companion. Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo provides superfast charging with USB-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 Max 35W and USB-A Max 15W charging. The 35W Power Adapter Duo supports a wide range of devices – smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless chargers and smartwatches – running on both Android as well as iOS.

