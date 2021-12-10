Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

Samsung has filed new smartwatch patents that reveal a rolling display. Having such a rollable smartwatch will let users extend or reduce the size of the watch face. There will also be a narrow frame placed at the center of the screen to house a single camera lens, as per reports. It is suspected that the center frame around the camera lens will feature display pixels for maximum viewing experience. Well, to find out more, watch our latest video!