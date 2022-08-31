comscore Xiaomi Mi 4 price and specifications revealed by yet another e-commerce site ahead of July 22 launch | BGR India

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details

SBI also revealed that account holders can now obtain information in a single transaction rather than logging into the Yono App or going to the ATM for the mini statement.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 31, 2022 8:04 PM IST

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched WhatsApp banking for its customers. SBI WhatsApp banking services are available for checking account balances and mini-statements. The bank will provide information on the last five transactions in the mini-statement. SBI also revealed that account holders can now obtain information in a single transaction rather than logging into the Yono App or going to the ATM for the mini statement. So, if you have an SBI account and want to use the new SBI WhatsApp banking feature, you must first register your SBI account for the WhatsApp service and provide consent via SMS. This is how you can do it.

