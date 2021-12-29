comscore bbym-augsep-phones | BGR India

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

Zee Digital’s leading technology site, BGR.in organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 on December 23, 2022. The BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 is an annual awards ceremony that honours excellence and achievements in smartphones, laptops, wearables, audio, and several other industries.

BGR India   |    Published: December 29, 2021 2:51 PM IST

The second edition of the BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards has received participation from industry leaders from across segments such as consumer electronics and other tech domains. The process of selecting the winner has been transparent and involves industry veterans from renowned Indian tech publications.

