Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale came to an end on November 2. The month-long sale offered crazy deals and discounts on a variety of products. As per reports, popular categories in the Amazon sale were smartphones, large appliances and TVs, and consumer electronics. For smartphones, Samsung, Apple, Redmi, Lenovo, HP, LG, and Sony were some of the most loved brands. Find out more in our latest video!