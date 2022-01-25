Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

Sony has recently announced two new wireless neckband speakers SRS-NB10 and SRS-NS7 in a new comfortable and smart design. The new SRS-NB10 allows you to take conference calls, listen to music and walk around in total comfort all day.
With a commitment to offer the best audio experience, Sony has announced two new wireless neckband speakers SRS-NB10 and SRS-NS7 in a new comfortable and smart design. The new SRS-NB10 allows you to take conference calls, listen to music and walk around in total comfort all day. The SRS-NS7, offers an immersive Dolby Atmos enabled personal cinema sound experience, along with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter, which also works with WF-1000XM3, WH-1000XM4, WH-XB700, WI-1000XM2 to realize the same experience as with SRS-NS7.