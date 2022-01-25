Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

Sony has recently announced two new wireless neckband speakers SRS-NB10 and SRS-NS7 in a new comfortable and smart design. The new SRS-NB10 allows you to take conference calls, listen to music and walk around in total comfort all day.

Prabjot Kaur | Published: January 25, 2022 8:58 PM IST